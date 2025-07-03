Volunteer Country

Savion Hiter Teases Commitment Decision

Tennessee Volunteers five-star running back target Savion Hiter teases a commitment decision coming soon.

Caleb Sisk

Savion Hiter on his official visit
Savion Hiter on his official visit / Savion Hiter
The Tennessee Volunteers have been "all-in" on one of the nation's best players at the running back position in the 2026 recruiting class. This has been one of the Vols' needs that they have yet to fulfill in the class.

Savion Hiter is a running back at the top of the board, as they have, and will continue to be in the thick of things for the five-star back in the state of Virginia. Hiter is one of the prospects in the class who holds many offers, including the four teams that have been named as finalists. This includes the Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Vols will do whatever they can to get the prospect to Knoxville, as the decision could be coming sooner rather than later following a tweet that indicates a decision is brewing. He released a picture of all of his official visits, including the Tennessee Volunteers picture. He indicates that a commitment decision is coming soon.

It is unknown what this timeline could be, as this could carry over late until the summer or even into the fall. It could also be soon. More news is expected to be released as Vols On SI will keep you updated with everything you need to know.

