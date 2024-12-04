Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Charles House Signs with Tennessee Football

Charles House officially signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before signing on Wednesday.

Caleb Sisk

Charles House visiting Tennessee
Charles House visiting Tennessee / Charles House
Tennessee has received some new signing day news.

This news circulates as Charles House officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. House hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and currently attends North Mecklenburg High School.

He ranks as high as 271st nationally and is currently a four-star on the defensive line. He is a 6-foot-3 300-pound frame and will play interior on the defensive line for Tennessee. He committed to Tennessee back on June 22nd, 2024 over Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

This is a huge signing for the Vols as many top tier teams were hopeful to gain House’s commitment.

