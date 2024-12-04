Signing Day: Charles House Signs with Tennessee Football
Charles House officially signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before signing on Wednesday.
Tennessee has received some new signing day news.
This news circulates as Charles House officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. House hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and currently attends North Mecklenburg High School.
He ranks as high as 271st nationally and is currently a four-star on the defensive line. He is a 6-foot-3 300-pound frame and will play interior on the defensive line for Tennessee. He committed to Tennessee back on June 22nd, 2024 over Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.
This is a huge signing for the Vols as many top tier teams were hopeful to gain House’s commitment.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports