Signing Day: Radarious Jackson Signs with Tennessee Football

Radarious Jackson signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Volunteers before signing on Wednesday.

Caleb Sisk

CLASS 3A: Skylan Smith, Covington, Sr. - Here finalist Smith, left, pose with winner Radarious Jackson, and finalist Brandon Winton Jr. during the Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 5, 2023.
CLASS 3A: Skylan Smith, Covington, Sr. - Here finalist Smith, left, pose with winner Radarious Jackson, and finalist Brandon Winton Jr. during the Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 5, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee has officially landed a big time wide receiver that has been committed to the Vols.

This comes as Radarious “RaRa” Jackson signs with Tennessee football. Jackson is a four-star wide receiver in the state of Tennessee. He attends Sheffield High School in Memphis, Tennessee. He ranks as high as 89th nationally and is even considered the number-one player in the state of Tennessee depending on who you ask.

He committed to the Vols back on April 22nd, 2024. He committed to Tennessee over Ole Miss who pushed hard for him before his commitment.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

