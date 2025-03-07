Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Target Chance Mallory Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee basketball hasn't always been the best at landing recruits, however, they have the opportunity to do so later this month. Talented four-star point guard Chance Mallory has released his top five schools and a commitment date. Tennessee is on that list.

The top five schools consists of Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. He was formerly committed to the Virginia Cavaliers but backed off his pledge. He continued to have love for Virginia.

All five schools have made a major impact in his recruitment including the Tennessee Volunteers. The talented 5-foot-9 guard visited the Volunteers and enjoyed his time up in Knoxville, but did the Vols do enough? Mallory and Nate Ament remain to be the two top targets on the Vols board.

Mallory is rated as high as 54th nationally, 7th point guard, and 3rd in the state of Virginia.

