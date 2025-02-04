Tennessee Commit Onis Konanbanny Flips to Florida Gators
Tennessee Volunteers commit Onis Konanbanny has flipped his commitment to Florida.
The Tennessee Volunteers brought in a solid 2025 recruiting class but they just lost a member from their commit list a day before national signing day. Defensive back Onis Konanbanny has flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators. Konanbanny committed to Tennessee last August but did not sign with the Volunteers on early national signing day. Now it looks like he will be headed to Florida.
Konanbanny is out of Columbia, South Carolina but is originally from London, UK. He is rated as a four star prospect, the 360th-best player in the country, the 35th-best cornerback and the eighth-best player in the state of South Carolina, according to composite rankings. Konanbanny took a visit to Florida last November and that's when the heat for the Gators started to really turn up.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
- Onis Konanbanny, CB
- Grady Dangerfield, K
- Daune Morris, RB
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports