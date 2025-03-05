Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Commit Faizon Brandon Remains Nation's No. 1 Prospect

Tennessee QB commit Faizon Brandon remains as the No. 1 ranked player and QB in the nation

Caleb Sisk

2026 5-star QB Faizon Brandon during a visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Faizon Brandon)
2026 5-star QB Faizon Brandon during a visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Faizon Brandon)
Taleneted QB commit Faizon Brandon has been the 247Sports No. 1 ranked player for quite some time now. Following some changes to their rankings, the talented Tennessee Volunteers QB commit remains No. 1 in the class.

Brandon has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since August 3rd, 2024, becoming the Vols' first 2026 commit. Since then, the Vols have added seven more commits to their class. The talented QB attends Grimsley High School in North Carolina and has been a big help recruiting in the Tar Heel state.

Brandon has continued to impress in off-season camps and has made it clear that he is locked in with the Tennessee Volunteers.

