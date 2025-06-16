Tennessee Football Hosts Multiple Flip Targets On Campus
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many flip candidates on campus for what was their biggest recruiting weekend of the off-season. Many of the Vols top targets were in attendance, with three of the targets being flip candidates.
Those three commits all happend to be commits that are committed to other SEC programs. Here are the players that were on campus that the Vols will look to flip.
Zyan Gibson (Alabama Commit) (Cornerback)
It is no secret that the Vols have been looking to add more to their defensive back room, after landing two commits in the DB room in the last week. They landed KJ McClain and Luke Thompson, who both play the safety position. While they will look to land more at cornerback, arguably their biggest target was on campus. That player is Zyan Gibson, who is currently committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide will look to hold on to this recruit while Tennessee and the Ole Miss Rebels are knocking on the door. All signs point to Tennessee giving him a great visit with the hopes of flipping what would likely be their highest-rated cornerback.
For those who are interested, here is what 247Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna had to say about the prospect.
"Dynamic two-way athlete that possesses no shortage of physical traits to develop into a high level cover corner on Saturdays. Hovering around a shade under 6-foot-1, Gibson exhibits the prototypical length, speed and athleticism that is so highly coveted at one of the game’s most premium positions. A natural mover that’s primarily positioned in bump-and-run coverage at the field and boundary corner spots, the Alabama native displays dynamic play speed and change of direction ability, showing the ability to flip his hips and mirror opposing pass catchers with relative ease in man coverage. Although the physical traits are readily apparent, Gibson will need to continue to develop his coverage instincts in the passing game in addition to playing with more force and physicality in the open field at the next level. The Top247 standout projects as a high level Power Four starter at the collegiate level with the ability to develop into a potential early Day-2 NFL Draft choice considering his blend of size, speed and athleticism."
Tristen "TK" Keys (LSU Commit) (Wide Receiver)
It is a tale as old as time with Keys who continue to reciprocate the energy the Vols has given him. The Vols were initially his leader and he was arguably the top target on their board before he made a surprising decision to commit in the Spring to the LSU Tigers. While the Vols finally got him back, they weren't going to give up easily. The Vols brought in Faizon Brandon who moved his official visit up a week just to visit with Keys. The LSU commit is testing the waters before he makes a decision following the remainder of the visits he wants to take.
247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins shared an honest evaluation on the Vols target.
"A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses. Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism and a long-levered frame. Creates separation with his suddenness and will break off defensive backs with snappy cuts. Attacks the football with confidence and has a rather high success rate in contested-catch situations, usually creating an advantage with his natural bounce. Competitive with the ball in his hands and can hit the throttle to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities. Shined on the offseason circuit at multiple events the summer after sophomore year before assembling elite junior tape for a Hattiesburg squad that went undefeated during the regular season. Might not ever be classified as a true burner, but has the skill set to emerge as a playmaker and trusted option on the perimeter for a College Football Playoff contender given the combination of size, fluidity and coordination."
Chris Stewart (Texas Commit) (Wide Receiver)
The Vols got the Longhorns receiver to take his official visit alongside Faizon Brandon, and he seemed to have a great time. The Vols won't be the only one who will be hosting the long-time Texas Longhorns commit, but is likely to be the final team other than the Longhorns to host him. This will be something that fans will need to keep an eye on, although in the world of recruiting getting the last visit can be an advantage.
See what 247Sports Analyst Gabe Brooks had to say.
"Playmaker at receiver who assembled a breakout sophomore season facing strong competition vs. big-school programs in Houston metro. Size yet to be third party-verified, but looks and plays like a slot on tape. Plays fast and should get faster. Displays above average initial acceleration accompanied by good top-end speed, perhaps further along in the latter than the former. Recorded encouraging sophomore track times of an 11.10 100 and 22.24 200. Vertical field stretcher along the boundary and from the slot. Capable run-after-catch threat thanks to speed and suddenness in one-cut ability. Dangerous screen and jet option. Type of weapon you could motion into/out of the backfield and get creative. Projects as a P4/high-major receiver with developmental upside given early speed markers and on-field context."
The Vols will have another major weekend next weekend as they will likely host more flip targets, including Auburn Tigers defensive line commit Hezekiah Harris.
