Tennessee Football QB Target Malachi Zeigler Confirms Return Visit Date
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to have yet another huge addition at the QB position, as they are now searching for a quarterback prospect in the 2027 class. Near the top of their list is Malachi Zeigler.
Zeigler is the 95th player in the nation and is one of the better QBs in the class, with tons of programs hopeful to land the prospect. Some of the offers he has are Tennessee, TCU, SMU, Ole Miss, Michigan, and many more.
Zeigler recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his recruitment, as a decision is nearing.
"We got to spend a lot of time with Coach Heupel, Coach Halzle, and Coach Jones when we visited and camped at Tennessee. I love the direction that the program is going in. The team had a really great season last year, and they are in a position to continue that growth. They have a great offensive plan, and they are definitely recruiting the right guys who fit what they are trying to do," Zeigler stated when speaking to Vols On SI.
The talented recruit went into detail about how he didn't grow up with a favorite team.
"I didn’t grow up having a favorite team. I just loved competing. We have really been taking our time to spend time on the campuses, get to know the coaches, their systems, learning about the schools and all that stuff to find the best place that I fit into. It’s really a blessing for me to be in this position. Not a lot of guys get a chance to do this and I’m extremely grateful."
The talented prospect has already visited the Vols in the past, and is set for a return visit sooner than later.
"I’m scheduled to visit again on November 1st. (Game against Oklahoma).
Will he be listing his top schools, or is he planning his recruitment differently?
"I’m not planning to put out a list of my top schools. Honestly, it’s been a lot easier to balance my faith, our team, my recruitment, and my personal life a lot easier without the extra attention. It’ll probably get a little more hectic in the next few months, but for now it’s good."
Zeigler has a plan to commit before it gets late into his commitment, as many schools will be looking to add their QB commit early in the cycle.
"For me, next is to make my decision between now and the end of the year. We’ve been to a lot of schools. You see and hear the same things, just with different uniforms on. I’m trying to find that culture that I fit into and can see myself growing, being developed, and continuing to become the best version of me."
