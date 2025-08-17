Tennessee Football RB Target Brayden Tyson Talks Upcoming Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting many different recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, as there are multiple guys that Tennessee has had on their radar. The amount of guys they have on their radar per position changes, but it is safe to say one position they have done a great job with in the 2027 class is the running back position.
One of the players on their radar at the position is Brayden Tyson. Tyson is a 2027 running back from the state of Georgia, who just wrapped up his game against Houston County in the Saturday addition of the Corky Kell that was held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tyson and the Broncos came up short in a thriller that went all the way down to the final play of the game, but Tyson held his own and kept the Broncos in the game all the way until the final whistle.
Following the game, Tyson caught up with Vols On SI to detail his current standpoint in his commitment, as he has already cut his list down to 8.
“My recruiting process is going pretty good,” said Tyson when speaking with Vols On SI.
He wasn’t thrilled with his performance despite putting his team in a great position to win the game.
“I feel my performance was bare minimum.”
The Vols are in his top 8 schools. This is something that they have been able to accomplish because of their active communication. The Brookwood RB detailed what Tennessee is doing well and what they have been doing when they contact him.
“Tennessee is doing pretty good in my recruitment. They reach out every day. They send me motivational quotes and make sure to check in on me.”
He would then detail which coach from the Tennessee staff he is hearing from the most.
“Coach (De’Rail) Sims, the running back coach. Our relationship grows every day.
He would then detail which schools are the most active in his recruitment.
“Miami and Texas are the most active in my recruitment. They text me every day, sending me pictures, graphics, and just reaching out not just to me but to my mother as well.”
He would then provide a commitment timeline.
“I plan on committing this December, so right now I’m trying to visit all these schools and get to a game day. Things like that. I haven’t planned a visit yet, but I’m eyeing the game on October 11th (Tennessee’s home game against Arkansas)."
