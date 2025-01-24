Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Recruiting: Tennessee Offers 2027 Standout From Mississippi

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee has been doing a good job recruiting the class of 2027 as they know that even though the 2026 class is up now the 2027 class is the future of this program.

One of the newest 2027 prospects to receive an offer is Deven Robertson. Robertson is a 2027 defensive tackle from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He holds many offers including Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, and more.

The Oak Grove athlete caught up with Tennessee on SI to discuss further details following his offer.

“It felt great to get an offer from Tennessee, especially knowing it was a school I am very interested in,” the Mississippi prospect stated about the Vols to Tennessee on SI.

Although he is a defensive lineman he received his offer from WR coach Kelsey Pope. “Coach Kelsey Pope offered me, His message to me was how great my ball get off was and how violent my hands are and how I could fit into the Tennessee defense.”

He plans to return the favor as he will be in Knoxville for a visit following his offer. “I plan on taking a visit to Tennessee this spring or maybe this summer I don’t have a specific date but I will be there for sure.”

Many schools have been standing out and Tennessee made the long list. “Schools that have been recently standing out are 

LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, USC, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.”

