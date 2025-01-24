Tennessee Football Recruiting: Tennessee Offers 2027 Standout From Mississippi
Tennessee offers standout Mississippi prospect Deven Robertson who recapped his offer with Tennessee on SI.
Tennessee has been doing a good job recruiting the class of 2027 as they know that even though the 2026 class is up now the 2027 class is the future of this program.
One of the newest 2027 prospects to receive an offer is Deven Robertson. Robertson is a 2027 defensive tackle from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He holds many offers including Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, and more.
The Oak Grove athlete caught up with Tennessee on SI to discuss further details following his offer.
“It felt great to get an offer from Tennessee, especially knowing it was a school I am very interested in,” the Mississippi prospect stated about the Vols to Tennessee on SI.
Although he is a defensive lineman he received his offer from WR coach Kelsey Pope. “Coach Kelsey Pope offered me, His message to me was how great my ball get off was and how violent my hands are and how I could fit into the Tennessee defense.”
He plans to return the favor as he will be in Knoxville for a visit following his offer. “I plan on taking a visit to Tennessee this spring or maybe this summer I don’t have a specific date but I will be there for sure.”
Many schools have been standing out and Tennessee made the long list. “Schools that have been recently standing out are
LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, USC, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Star Thomas Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Comeback Falls Short In Nashville
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Star Talaysia Cooper In The Running For DPOY
- Tennessee Volunteers Finalizing Extension for Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks
- Tennessee Football Star DB Jermod McCoy Tears ACL
- Nelson Neumann Has High Praise For Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans
- Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Signee George Macintyre Scores In Polynesian Bowl
- Tennessee Baseball: Alex Perry Stepping Away From Volunteers Baseball
- Watch: Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Goes Against Cy Young Award Winner
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports