Tennessee Football Set to Host Coveted Alabama EDGE

D'ante Seals is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers for Tennessee vs ETSU on Saturday.

Caleb Sisk

2027 D’ante Seals with coach Danny O’Rourke
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host many different prospects for their very first home game of the football season, as they are set to take on the ETSU Buccaneers inside Neyland Stadium. This game is set for a 3:30 PM EDT kickoff, which will allow many fans to watch it along with recruits; however, recruits will have the chance to visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

One of the players set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers has already announced the decision he has made to take a trip to Knoxville. That player is D'ante Seals from the state of Alabama, as he is one of the state of Alabama's top 2027 prospects on the defensive line. He is an EDGE from Hewitt-Trussville, which is the same high school that Rickey Gibson attended when he was in high school.

This isn't his first time visiting, as he has visited multiple times in the past, including during the Spring, which he detailed in the past with Vols On SI. The Tennessee Volunteers visitor detailed multiple different things in the past, including his relationship with Rickey Gibson being strong.

Unfortunately, his old friend will be inactive against the Buccaneers. For more information on that, click HERE.

