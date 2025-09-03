Tennessee Football Set to Host Coveted Alabama EDGE
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host many different prospects for their very first home game of the football season, as they are set to take on the ETSU Buccaneers inside Neyland Stadium. This game is set for a 3:30 PM EDT kickoff, which will allow many fans to watch it along with recruits; however, recruits will have the chance to visit the Tennessee Volunteers.
One of the players set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers has already announced the decision he has made to take a trip to Knoxville. That player is D'ante Seals from the state of Alabama, as he is one of the state of Alabama's top 2027 prospects on the defensive line. He is an EDGE from Hewitt-Trussville, which is the same high school that Rickey Gibson attended when he was in high school.
This isn't his first time visiting, as he has visited multiple times in the past, including during the Spring, which he detailed in the past with Vols On SI. The Tennessee Volunteers visitor detailed multiple different things in the past, including his relationship with Rickey Gibson being strong.
Unfortunately, his old friend will be inactive against the Buccaneers. For more information on that, click HERE.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU