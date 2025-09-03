What's Next for Tennessee Football Following Rickey Gibson Injury News?
The Tennessee Volunteers have been battling with some injury issues after a season-opening win against the Syracuse Orange. One injury that stuck with the walls following the contest is Rickey Gibson, with his injury that has landed him on the sidelines for an extended period of time. There's no exact timetable for when Gibson may be returning, but the Vols will have to get some players adjusted before they start conference play against the Georgia Bulldogs next week. The Vols will take on the ETSU Buccaneers in what should be a landslide victory for the Vols.
Gibson will be out, so what does this mean for the Tennessee Volunteers' defensive back room?
The Vols will have to turn the page with Gibson for some time, as they will likely continue to roll Colton Hood out on one side of the football with the possibility of rotating 2 to 3 guys on the other side of the football, as Hood will likely be the solidified piece for the extended period of time. They will have to make a habit of playing Jalen McMurray on the outside, as well as having more depth at the star position than they do on the outside when it comes to the cornerback, as Boo Carter was the starter last season and will likely need to move back into that starting role for the Tennessee Volunteers.
It is also worth considering giving Tyler Redmond the green light, as he has a phenomenal season/career-opener with the Vols against Syracuse. Redmond is fresh out of his high school season with the Milton Eagles, who remain one of the better teams to be coached at in the Peach State.
It will be much easier to prep when Jermod McCoy returns from injury, which he suffered last season.
