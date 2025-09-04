Tennessee Football Set to Host a Top Passer in the State of Georgia Caine Woods

Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers football is set to host Dalton Catamounts' Caine Woods

Dalton High School 2028 quarterback Caine Woods
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host prospects on campus for the first time this season, as they kick off their home slate of football games against fellow in-state team ETSU. The ETSU Buccaneers will enter this game with a tough task, but the Vols will look to quickly thin the hope that they will hold of winning this football game.

There will be multiple players visiting for this one, including a quarterback near the top of the leaderboards in the state of Georgia. That quarterback being Caine Woods, who is a 2028 prospect from Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia. Woods is a phenomenal quarterback with plenty of passing yards to show for it, as he has broken the school record twice in his sophom ore year for single-game passing yards in just three games of action.

He finished his most recent game against the Northwest Whitfield Bruins with a total of 394 passing yards. This is quite the impressive stat, as he also finished with many different touchdowns that puts him near the top of the leaderboard with that stat as well. He will be recruited heavily by many different schools, and he is someone that Vols On SI's Caleb Sisk and Dale Dowden really pushed in the Spring, as they spent time covering him this off-season in both practices and scrimmages.

Both Sisk and Dowden have been on record to confirm their belief that Woods has high upside and and true potential.

The Vols have yet to offer the talented prospect, but he did receive his first college offer on Thursday when he was offered by Sacramento State. It isn't a matter of if, but more of a matter of when more will follow.

