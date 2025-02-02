Tennessee Football Signee Now Rated As A 5-Star
Tennessee now has two players ranked inside the top-32 which means they have two five-star players.
Tennessee has finished their 2025 class with not only one five-star, but now two after ON3's final rankings were revealed. Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. remained a five-star and was a five-star when he committed to Tennessee. Many fans believed he would be the only Tennessee signee to be rated as a five-star but that was not the case.
One of Tennessee's last additions in the 2025 class was Isaiah Campbell who de-committed from Clemson before committing to Tennessee over the North Carolina Tar Heels. He would gain his latest accolade as he would finish his high school ranked as a five-star.
Campbell is a defensive lineman from the state of North Carolina. His commitment to the Vols was huge and he has the potential to make an impact early with Tennessee. He finished ranked 30th nationwide as only 32 players received the five-star rating. Tennessee has two of them to finalize this class.
