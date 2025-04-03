Tennessee Football Target Jowell Combay Recaps Final Vols Visit Before His Vols OV
Tennessee football safety and defensive back target Jowell Combay recaps his final Tennessee Volunteers football visit ahead of his Tennessee Volunteers official visit later in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Jowell Combay was on campus recently for a visit. He had a great time, giving himself a real look at what Tennessee has to offer.
Following his visit he shared his takeaways with Vols On SI.
He shared what stood out to him the most on his visit as he hasn't visited the Vols since his freshman year which made this visit entirely different.
"Definitely new construction, it was good. I had a lot of one on one time with the coaches so it was good," Combay said.
The players played a huge part in his visit as the players flying around caught his attention.
"It was definitely high energy. Watching the players fly around and compete is something I can see myself a part of."
The Kell High School star is traditionally a safety; however, at Tennessee, they look for defensive backs who can play both safety and corner. This has been a strong suit in both Coach Tim Banks' and Coach Willie Martinez's games.
"So here they said a lot of the DBs have to be able to play everything. It's interchangeable. I would like to play safety so I can play man. Playing everything peaks my interest because it shows my versatility."
The coaches played a big factor as they showed Combay that relationships with their players matters more than a lot of things. This was something that was "special" to Combay on his visit.
"Definitely the tradition. I'd say the tradition and how they go about things as every thing is a competition. That and the coaches. The relationship with the coaches and the relationships where the players talk to the coaches. It was definitely something special."
Combay hears from this staff often which has been key in his recruitment.
"We talk pretty often I'd probably about 2-3 times a week so I would say it's pretty consistent. i'm glad I got to come here and see some of the coaches and meet up wuith the staff."
Combay has picked out his official visits but has yet to announce them all. He will be visiting far more than Tennessee but can confirm he will be visiting the Tennessee Volunteers as his date is set for June 20th-22nd.
"Well Tennessee I'm locked in. I'm waiting to announce the rest, but I've locked in all of the OVs."
He can't confirm where the Vols are in his recruitment, however, the Vols did a great job on his visit.
"It's definitely a good look. I don't have any rankings yet, I can't really rank them but I enjoyed this visit."
