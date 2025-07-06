Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Target Pushes Back Commitment

Tennessee Volunteers athlete target Salesi Moa holds off on his commitment.

Caleb Sisk

A Tennessee fan takes a photos with Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel at the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting many talented prospects recently, who have yet to commit. This includes one player who was set to announce his commitment on Saturday but backed off.

That player is a high four-star athlete, Salesi Moa. Moa is a very talented prospect from the state of Utah. The Utah prospect was someone who took many official visits, as he visited the Tennessee Volunteers, the Michigan State Spartans, the Utah Utes, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Washington Huskies.

The prospect is the highest-rated player in the state of Utah and a high priority to many. Many believe the Tennessee Volunteers have tough competition as the Michigan State Spartans and the Utah Utes won't go away easy. The Vols were the final team to host the prospect, but were later to the scene, as they didn't offer him until the month of November a year ago.

There hasn't been a date put on the commitment, however more information is expected to follow.

