Tennessee Football Target Pushes Back Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting many talented prospects recently, who have yet to commit. This includes one player who was set to announce his commitment on Saturday but backed off.
That player is a high four-star athlete, Salesi Moa. Moa is a very talented prospect from the state of Utah. The Utah prospect was someone who took many official visits, as he visited the Tennessee Volunteers, the Michigan State Spartans, the Utah Utes, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Washington Huskies.
The prospect is the highest-rated player in the state of Utah and a high priority to many. Many believe the Tennessee Volunteers have tough competition as the Michigan State Spartans and the Utah Utes won't go away easy. The Vols were the final team to host the prospect, but were later to the scene, as they didn't offer him until the month of November a year ago.
There hasn't been a date put on the commitment, however more information is expected to follow.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision