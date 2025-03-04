Tennessee Football Target Shares Heartfelt Boo Carter Statement
Tennessee target Carter Bonner shares details on his Tennessee offer and more with Tennessee Volunteers on SI
Tennessee has focused a lot on the 2027 recruiting class, as they are on deck to step up following the current 2026 class.
One of the most recent players to be offered by Carter Bonner. Bonner is a three-star athlete from Penn Hills High School in Pennsylvania. He is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame and holds offers from many top schools, including Kentucky, Rutgers, and Tennessee.
Following his Volunteers offer, Bonner caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“My Tennessee Offer means a lot as I used to watched Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter's highlights while he was in highschool! It also means a lot to me due to it being an SEC offer. The SEC is one of the best conferences,” said Bonner when talking to Tennessee on SI.
Bonner received his offer from Mack Scanlon, a Tennessee scouting coordinator.
“Tennessee's offer came from Coach Scanlon, and the message was clear: they see me as a player who can make an impact in their program. They love my athleticism, size, and versatility. They believe I can fit into their system well. They told my coach that they're excited about my development and want to build a strong relationship moving forward,” said Bonner.
Visiting Tennessee is something the talented athlete plans to do. A big part of this visit is to see how Tennessee operates as well as what Knoxville, Tennessee is like.
“Yes, I definitely plan to visit Tennessee. I want to see the facilities, meet the coaching staff in person, and get a feel for the atmosphere in Knoxville. The environment on game day, culture, and how they develop their players are big factors for me, so I'm looking forward to experiencing it first hand.”
Is Tennessee in the mix with Bonner following the offer? Bonner makes it crystal clear that the Vols are in the picture.
“Tennessee's offer definitely puts them in the mix for me. Playing in the SEC is a big deal, and Tennessee has a strong program with a passionate fan base. Right now, I'm keeping all my options open, but this offer makes me want to learn more about what they have to offer.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill