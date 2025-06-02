Volunteer Country

Tennessee Recruiting Target Announces Florida Gators Commitment

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel leaves the field following the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost out on one of their targets on the offensive line, before he took his official visit.

The Florida Gators landed four-star interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr on Sunday after he was set to visit the Vols on June 20th to begin his official visit in Knoxville. Carr visited the Vols back in April for the Orange & White spring game.

The Tennessee Volunteers will look to build up their offensive line class as they are in a good spot with many players, and already have a five-star commit on the offensive line in Gabriel Osenda, who is an in-state prospect at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

