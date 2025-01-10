Tennessee Recruiting Target John Turntine III Names Top 10 Schools
John Turntine III announces his top-10 schools in his recruitment.
Tennessee has been listed in the top 10 schools for one of the nation’s best offensive lineman recruits in the class of 2026.
John Turntine III is a five-star offensive tackle from Fort Worth, Texas. He attends North Crowley High School and is a 6-foot-4 275-pound frame. He is rated as the No. 12 prospect in the nation and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation.
Turntine released his full top-10 which includes many of the nation’s top programs. Below is his full list.
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Texas Longhorns
- Stanford Cardinals
- Missouri Tigers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- SMU Mustangs
Many anticipate the Longhorns to be heavy competitors for their in-state prospect but at any point one of the other nine programs can push harder than ever and change the scenario.
A commitment date has yet to be publicly set.
