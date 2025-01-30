Tennessee Volunteer Commit Isaiah Campbell Rises Up Latest Rankings
After a good senior season at Southern High School in North Carolina, Isaiah Campbell has been awarded a fifth star in the final On300 rankings.
As the late signing window approaches, the recruiting cycle nears its end, and recruiting services are releasing their final rankings for this year's class. On3 released its final rankings today, and Tennessee commit Isaiah Campbell earned a fifth-star.
Campbell, a defensive lineman from Durham, North Carolina, is now the 30th-ranked player in the class of 2025 and the second-best defensive lineman, according to On3. He is the Volunteer's second-best recruit for the 2025 class behind five-star tackle David Sanders Jr.
The final rankings saw Campbell jump 10 spots. He was previously rated a four-star and was the 40th-best player in the class and sixth-best defensive lineman. This is a large jump for Campbell and is great for the Tennessee recruiting class. On3 ranks the Volunteers class as the tenth-best in the nation.
247Sports has yet to give Campbell a fifth star and still has him ranked as a four-star recruit for the class of 2025. He is ranked as the 34th-best player in the country and the sixth-best defensive lineman for the class by 247Sports.
