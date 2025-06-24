Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Target Set To Commit Later Today

The Tennessee Volunteers will have a chance to land another commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have started to open up their recruiting board with many new faces on their board. One of the newest faces on the board recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers and is set to make his commitment later today.

The Tennessee Volunteers will be hopeful to gain the commitment of this talented prospect who is a high school star inside the state lines. That prospect is Javonte Smith from Northside High School in Jackson, Tennessee. He will be announcing his commitment at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday.

Smith is set to announce his commitment, as he will choose between Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and the Tennessee Volunteers. There hasn't been much discussion on a leader, but it is worth noting that the Volunteers received the last visit and have plenty of momentum following this visi8t. They will look to make another in-state kid stay home, but until he announces his commitment, nothing is certain.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting