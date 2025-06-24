Tennessee Volunteers Target Set To Commit Later Today
The Tennessee Volunteers have started to open up their recruiting board with many new faces on their board. One of the newest faces on the board recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers and is set to make his commitment later today.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be hopeful to gain the commitment of this talented prospect who is a high school star inside the state lines. That prospect is Javonte Smith from Northside High School in Jackson, Tennessee. He will be announcing his commitment at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday.
Smith is set to announce his commitment, as he will choose between Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and the Tennessee Volunteers. There hasn't been much discussion on a leader, but it is worth noting that the Volunteers received the last visit and have plenty of momentum following this visi8t. They will look to make another in-state kid stay home, but until he announces his commitment, nothing is certain.
