Top Linebacker in 2027 Class & Son of Vol Legend Set to Visit Tennessee Volunteers

Jonathan Williams


Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The top linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class, Cooper Witten, is set to visit Tennessee this week.

The Tennessee Volunteers currently have most of their attention shifted to the 2026 recruiting class as they just held their annual 865 event this past weekend. However, they have a massive 2027 prospect that is set to be on campus this weekend.

Cooper Witten, the top linebacker in the 2027 class and the son of former NFL tight end Jason Witten is expected to visit Tennessee this weekend.

Witten is rated a five-star prospect, the 18th-best player in the country, the number one linebacker and the fourth-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. Tennessee has already extended an offer.

Jason Witten was a Tennessee star himself. He played three years with the Volunteers and racked up 797 yards, seven touchdowns and 68 receptions. He went on to play 17 years in the NFL with the majority of them being with the Dallas Cowboys after they drafted him in the third round in 2003.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Gabriel Osenda, OT
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB


JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

