Top Linebacker in 2027 Class & Son of Vol Legend Set to Visit Tennessee Volunteers
The top linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class, Cooper Witten, is set to visit Tennessee this week.
The Tennessee Volunteers currently have most of their attention shifted to the 2026 recruiting class as they just held their annual 865 event this past weekend. However, they have a massive 2027 prospect that is set to be on campus this weekend.
Cooper Witten, the top linebacker in the 2027 class and the son of former NFL tight end Jason Witten is expected to visit Tennessee this weekend.
Witten is rated a five-star prospect, the 18th-best player in the country, the number one linebacker and the fourth-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. Tennessee has already extended an offer.
Jason Witten was a Tennessee star himself. He played three years with the Volunteers and racked up 797 yards, seven touchdowns and 68 receptions. He went on to play 17 years in the NFL with the majority of them being with the Dallas Cowboys after they drafted him in the third round in 2003.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OT
- Tyreek King, WR
- Carson Sneed, TE
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Tyran Evans, WR
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava