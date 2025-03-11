Tyreek King Is One of the Most Underrated Receivers in America
Knoxville Catholic High School wide receiver Tyreek King (Knoxville, Tenn.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and has been under-the-radar since.
Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Tyreek King seems destined to wear orange and white. King committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on October 31, choosing the Vols over several national programs giving chase. Those programs are still actively recruiting him behind the scenes, but King has been solid in his pledge since. While college coaching staffs are excited about what he brings, the media attention doesn't match the tape.
King put together a spectacular junior season for the Fighting Irish. He caught 49 passes for 1,062 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. King added 263 yards and a punt return touchdown as a returner on special teams. The 6-foot-0 speedster ranks as the No. 122 prospect and the No. 19 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
While several major recruiting websites gave him a bump after his productive junior campaign, there still isn't much talk about what he could bring to Knoxville, Tennessee. King is one of the most-underrated recruits in this cycle and has the skillset to thrive in head coach Josh Heupel's offense.
Dynamic Speed
King's speed was his initial draw for college recruiters. He blows by defenders whether he lines up in the slot or out on the perimeter. His quick-twitch ability comes easy - King looks like he's running half-speed on tape but instantly creates separation. If he catches the ball downfield, defenders are chasing the back of his No. 7 jersey. He can beat safeties to a spot 20-to-30 yards from the line of scrimmage or take a crosser across the middle of the field to find the opposite sideline. Heupel likes to use his playmakers in space and gives them chances to make people miss. King has all the tools and speed to do that at the collegiate level.
Sticky Hands
While many high school wide receivers can run by defenders, few have the natural hands to beat defenders at the next level. Fortunately, King's hands may be as impressive as his speed. Despite his size, he high-points the football out of the air, a testament to how strong his hands are when he gets them on the football. He ensures that he keeps his hands away from his body, getting full extension from his shoulders through the tips of his fingers. King doesn't just do this when competing for jumpballs, which some are guilty of. He catches everything with his hands, whether a screen, slant, or go ball. He's committed to catching the football correctly, which is half the battle for young receivers.
Smooth Route Runner
King's skillset blends more than most pass catchers his age. He uses his size, speed, and hands together, and runs crisp routes to reach that point. Each play begins the same for receivers - you must win off the line of scrimmage. King has a consistent setup that doesn't allow defenders to commit because the beginning of his routes all look the same. He fires his feet and keeps his shoulders square to the defender before deciding his track. King can release outside the numbers, abruptly cut inside, or push inside through a corner's shoulder. He drops his hips nicely and gets out of his breaks cleanly, allowing Knoxville Catholic to install double moves for him, which is almost unheard of even for the top receivers in each class.
