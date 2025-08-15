WATCH: Clip of Tennessee Football QB Target's Ridiculous Throw in Milton vs Buford
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking for their next 2027 commit, as what could be next is a QB commit. They have been targeting many different QBs in the class, including an upcoming star in the Peach State. That QB being Derrick Baker from Milton High School.
Baker has been targeted by many different schools in his recruitment, and has appreciated the support shown by them, including the Tennessee Volunteers. He played against one of the fellow big, bad, wolves inBuford High School.
Baker and Milton came up short, but his 55 yard pass that made headline sure didn't. Check out this great pass by the Tennessee Volunteers target.
This had many people talking about him online, including Vols On SI writers Caleb Sisk and Najeh Wilkins.
"Derrick Baker with an absolute DOT @derrickbakerQb1," Sisk stated in an X post online. Wilikins was quick to share his take on the throw as well by stating, "I’m telling y'all Milton QB Derrick Baker is fr. What a dot."
Another writer for Vols On SI would detail the toughness the Milton QB showed, as Shayne pickering took to X. "Nobody… and I mean ABSOLUTELY NOBODY… will question the toughness that 2027 QB Derrick Baker will bring to whichever college program he chooses. @CoachBenReaves will have a great QB to lead his team as a young, yet talented, team matures with more games played."
Baker has discussed his Tennessee relationship. Feel free to click HERE for more information.
