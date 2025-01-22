Zachary Belyeu Details Tennessee Visit and Offer
Zachary Belyeu talks Tennessee visit and offer with Tennessee on SI.
Tennessee has been offering multiple athletes including 2028 prospect Zachary Belyeu.
Belyeu is a 2028 RB from the Atlanta, Georgia area. Tennessee typically does well in this area even at the RB position picking up Atlanta, Georgia-based Justin Baker for the position.
Belyeu caught up with Tennessee on SI following his offer from the Volunteers and Coach De'Rail Sims. “It means a lot man, I’ve always liked Tennessee football and the program itself, they’ve always stood out from other teams to me. Coach Sims offered me and his message to me was “Keep working and being the best I can be on and off the field”. Coach Sims and the rest of the coaching staff showed love to me when I was there which really stood out the most,” the talented RB stated.
Two other schools away from the Tennessee program stand out the most. One of the schools was one of the Volunteers biggest rivals in the SEC conference. “I’d say Georgia and Florida State stand out. They’re the ones who’ve been standing out in my recruitment the most, they’ve shown the most love so far!”
The North Cobb RB was on a visit which did nothing but help the Vols case. “My visit was great! I felt a lot more comfortable around the coaches! Plus, I learned a lot from tips on taking care of my body recovery tips I can use for before and after a workout, and more.
He doesn’t have a return date scheduled yet but is hopeful to return to Knoxville again soon.
