Tennessee Basketball In The Midst of Brutal SEC Schedule
The Volunteer's next five games are all against ranked opponents with three of those games coming against teams currently ranked in the top 10
After its loss to Vanderbilt, Tennessee basketball is 16-2 and has a 3-2 record in SEC play. The Volunteers now enter arguably the toughest part of their schedule. Their next five games are all against currently ranked opponents including matchups at No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Florida.
The Volunteers started this difficult stretch of games with a home matchup against No. 14 Mississippi St, winning that game 68 to 59, the Vols vaulted to a (4-2) SEC record.
Tennessee will now travel to Auburn to match up with the No. 1 team in the nation in what should be a great game. Auburn is 17-1 and 5-0 in conference play and is widely regarded as the best team in the nation. However, the Tigers will be without their best player and National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome. His absence does not mean this game will be easy. The Tigers are one of the deepest teams in the country and Auburn Arena is one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball.
The Volunteers will then travel back home to Knoxville to face the No. 9 ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 28th at 7 pm. Kentucky has the second-ranked offense in the SEC averaging over 88 points per game, and Tennessee has the number one ranked defense allowing under 60 points per game. The matchup of elite offense versus stifling defense is sure to lead to some great basketball.
After the Wildcats the Volunteers are back on the road to face No. 5 Florida on Feb. 1st at noon. The Gators have a well-rounded roster that revolves around guard Walter Clayton Jr. The matchup between him and Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler will be must-watch TV.
The Volunteers finish their stretch of games against ranked opponents against No. 22 Missouri at home on Feb. 5th at 7 pm. Despite being ranked the lowest out of the opponents the Tigers fall only behind Auburn in the SEC standings with a 4-1 record in the conference.
Tennessee’s performance during this stretch could show how serious of contenders the Volunteers are come the SEC tournament and March Madness.
