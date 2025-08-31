Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Awards Game Balls Following Win Over Syracuse
The Tennessee Vols got off to a nice start for the 2025 season after defeating Syracuse 45 to 26 in the Aflac Kickoff Game. The game was the first of two that will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Following the game, Josh Heupel addressed his team in the locker room with a direct message before awarding game balls to a few guys who not only had impactful plays, but plays that really altered the outcome.
The Message
"That... was fun, wasn't it," Heupel asked with a smile.
"I love it. Hey, all we're trying to do is be the best team every Saturday, we step on the field. That's it. That's the beginning of our journey. We get one more next week. Good teams, they keep getting? ('Better'). Great teams don't make the same mistake twice. We got a chance to have a really special group," Heupel finished.
Game Balls
The first ball would go to Jeremiah Telander.
The junior linebacker would get his hands on a tipped pass in the 3rd quarter, securing a takeaway for the Tennessee defense.
Jalen McMurray would get a shout out from the head coach, as McMurray tipped the pass that fell into the diving hands of Telander.
Nate Robinson would be the second game ball winner for a play that led to a defensive touchdown for the Vols.
The sophomore in-state DL forced a fumble that was returned for 6, by the next game ball winner, Colton Hood, a transfer DB that made multiple plays in yesterday's game.
Click here to see the footage from the locker room, which was provided by the Tennessee Football page on X.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters