Lady Vols Soccer Continues Dominant Stretch in Oxford, Mississippi
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers had the chance to be great in their game against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi, as they traveled to play the talented program just days after their rivalry win against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Tennessee Vols got the job done in a blowout fashion. They won the game 4-1 on the day, however that goal is the 5th given up goal for the Lady Vols this season. They are one of the better defenses in the nation with a top tier offense to hold their own. The goals in this game came from Jenna Stayart, Alivia Stott, Mac Midgley, and Luciana Latino.
The goal keeper Cayden Norris played her tail off in this one. She played with a lot of heart and it showed. Tennessee will be back in action against the Oklahoma Sooners later this week.
