Volunteer Country

Lady Vols Soccer Continues Dominant Stretch in Oxford, Mississippi

The Tennessee Lady Vols win in convincing fashion yet again in the soccer world

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee midfielder Mac Midgley (20) dribbles the ball during a NCAA soccer game between Tennessee and Georgia at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 2, 2025.
Tennessee midfielder Mac Midgley (20) dribbles the ball during a NCAA soccer game between Tennessee and Georgia at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 2, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers had the chance to be great in their game against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi, as they traveled to play the talented program just days after their rivalry win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tennessee Vols got the job done in a blowout fashion. They won the game 4-1 on the day, however that goal is the 5th given up goal for the Lady Vols this season. They are one of the better defenses in the nation with a top tier offense to hold their own. The goals in this game came from Jenna Stayart, Alivia Stott, Mac Midgley, and Luciana Latino.

The goal keeper Cayden Norris played her tail off in this one. She played with a lot of heart and it showed. Tennessee will be back in action against the Oklahoma Sooners later this week.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Uncategorized