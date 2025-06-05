Lady Vols Softball Reload for 2026 with Star Transfers
Coming off their second Women’s College World Series semifinal appearance in three seasons, the Tennessee Lady Vols are wasting no time reloading for another run. The program has announced the addition of two All-Mountain West First Team selections, Makenzie Butt and Sophia Knight, who starred for Boise State during the 2025 campaign.
The duo brings elite West Coast talent to Rocky Top, with Butt hailing from Garden Grove, California, and Knight from Huntington Beach.
Knight, a rising junior, was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2024 and earned All-Mountain West First Team honors in both of her seasons with the Broncos. She was also recognized as a Softball America Freshman All-American as a rookie. A career .445 hitter, Knight has started 115 games and recorded 114 runs, 188 hits, 45 stolen bases, and a .482 on-base percentage.
“Sophia is a fast and dynamic offensive threat,” said head coach Karen Weekly, via UTSports.com. “She will remind fans of the great speed players we’ve had over the years at Tennessee. More importantly, she is a really good person who shares our culture’s mission and values. I'm excited to welcome her to the Lady Vol softball family.”
Butt, an infielder with three years of eligibility remaining, was named the 2025 Mountain West Freshman of the Year after a stellar debut season. She slashed .363/.821/.495 with 22 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 11 doubles across 55 starts. She earned Freshman All-American honors from both Softball America and D1Softball.
“Makenzie is a fierce competitor with the ability to hit for power and average at this level,” Weekly said. “Her energy and infectious personality are a great fit for our culture.”
With two proven stars joining a battle-tested roster, the Lady Vols appear poised for another deep postseason run in 2026.
