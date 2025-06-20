Former Vol, Rickea Jackson, Hits Career Stride with Sparks After 30-Point Performance
For Rickea Jackson, the pieces are finally starting to fall into place.
The former Tennessee Volunteer and current Los Angeles Sparks forward is no longer just flashing potential, she’s converting it into consistent performance. As the Sparks navigate a challenging early stretch of the 2025 season, Jackson is quickly becoming one of their most reliable and impactful players.
Her coming-out party came on June 11 in Las Vegas, when she erupted for a career-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting in a 97–89 win over the defending champion Aces. She added seven rebounds and drained four threes in a dominant, confident showing that turned heads around the league. Three days later, she followed it up with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists in a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. Despite the loss, Jackson’s poise, shooting efficiency, and activity on both ends stood out.
That confidence is showing up in the numbers.
Through her first part of the regular season, Jackson is averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 28.6 minutes per game. She’s shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three-point range, and an impressive 90.0 percent from the free-throw line. She’s also keeping her turnovers (2.9 per game) and personal fouls (2.0 per game) in check—another sign of her growing maturity and control on the court.
At 6-foot-2, Jackson offers a rare blend of physicality, finesse, and emerging leadership, qualities the Sparks need as they continue to rebuild around a younger core. With a busy stretch ahead, Jackson will have plenty of opportunity to keep rising. The Sparks' upcoming games include matchups on Tuesday, June 17, against the struggling Connecticut Suns (2-8).
The Sparks may still be a team in development, but Rickea Jackson’s trajectory is undeniable. She’s not just fitting in, she’s beginning to take over. And if the last two games are any indication, Los Angeles might just have a future star on its hands.
Back in May, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in order to seek a fifth year of eligibility with the Volunteers. On Thursday, it was revealed that Zeigler was denied by the NCAA, first reported by Ross Dellenger.
There have been examples of other college athletes gaining extra years of eligibility. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia ia the most famous example, however, these cases have not been favorable to Tennessee. Baseball player Alberto Osuna was also denied an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Here is the quote from the Law Firm when Zeigler initially filed the lawsuit, stating the grounds on why the former Vol felt he deserved an extra year of eligibility.
"The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule permitting only four seasons of competition within the five-year eligibility window is an unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws," Zeigler's counsel from The Garza Law Firm and Litson PLLC said in a statement. "We have requested a preliminary injunction to allow Zakai to compete in the upcoming season while pursuing his graduate studies. We look forward to a swift resolution of this matter so that Zakai can begin preparing for next season."
