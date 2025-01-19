GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Lady Volunteers Basketball VS Vanderbilt Commodores
The Lady Vols are set for another big matchup on Sunday. Here is how Tennessee on SI has it going down.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are taking on the Lady Commodores on Sunday after a great week from the Vols.
Tennessee is entering the game ranked 15th with only two losses as the Commodores enter this game unranked with four losses.
Tennessee on SI provided their full predictions on the game below.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 91, Vanderbilt 77
“Tennessee is a powerhouse and one of the best teams in the SEC for a reason. They are no slouch when it comes to scoring as they average around 95 points per game thanks to Kim Caldwell’s offensive scheme. Jewel Spear has been the name to watch on the offensive side as of late as the standout guard has been nothing short of excellent for the Lady Vols. With her scoring ability and Samara Spencer’s playmaking touch one could argue this team is the best team in the nation when firing on all cylinders. This isn’t just a typical women’s basketball team, this is a team you can expect to make a run in March. Vanderbilt will rely heavily on Khamil Pierre who leads the team in scoring and rebounds however Tennessee will have a great chance to slow her down with DPOY front-runner Talaysia Cooper who will be on the standout forward. This is a very confident pick of mine. Vols take this one back to Knoxville.”
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 67, Vanderbilt 58
“The Volunteers haven’t gotten off to the strongest of starts in conference play but after getting the win over Mississippi State, they might have some momentum to work with. This is a crucial game for Tennessee as they have a tough conference slate coming up after this which makes me think they will make sure to take care of business on Sunday. Tennessee earns their 16th win of the season and starts to build a win streak.”
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 86, Vanderbilt 71
“Tennessee has been on a roll lately and that will continue against the Commodores. The Lady Vols’ ability to shoot gives them a great chance in any game, and Vanderbilt has been below average on defense lately. That will hurt them in this game.”
