How To Watch: Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball
Tennessee is taking on Missouri in Columbia with hopes of getting back in the win column.
Tennessee is taking on Missouri in Columbia with hopes of getting back in the win column.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team is set for their next contest as they travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers in Columbia.
Tennessee is entering the game following a close loss to the red-hot South Carolina Gamecocks earlier this week in Tennessee.
Missouri has struggled pretty badly so far this season barely being over .500 with a record of 12-11.
Here is how to watch the Lady Vols attempt to defend their No. 18 ranking on the road against the Missouri Tigers.
- GameDay: Sunday, February 2nd, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Watch: SECN+
- Stream: ESPN App
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Volunteers (91.8% chance to win)
- Where: Mizzou Arena
- City: Columbia, Missouri
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published