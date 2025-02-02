Volunteer Country

How To Watch: Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball

Tennessee is taking on Missouri in Columbia with hopes of getting back in the win column.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Samara Spencer (7) bites her lip as she dribbles the ball during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Tennessee guard Samara Spencer (7) bites her lip as she dribbles the ball during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee is taking on Missouri in Columbia with hopes of getting back in the win column.

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team is set for their next contest as they travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers in Columbia.

Tennessee is entering the game following a close loss to the red-hot South Carolina Gamecocks earlier this week in Tennessee.

Missouri has struggled pretty badly so far this season barely being over .500 with a record of 12-11.

Here is how to watch the Lady Vols attempt to defend their No. 18 ranking on the road against the Missouri Tigers.

  • GameDay: Sunday, February 2nd, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM EST
  • Watch: SECN+
  • Stream: ESPN App
  • ESPN Matchup Predictor: Volunteers (91.8% chance to win)
  • Where: Mizzou Arena
  • City: Columbia, Missouri

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball