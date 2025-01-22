Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs Texas Women's Basketball

Evan Crowell

Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn (2) during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn (2) during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns play host to the No. 17 ranked Volunteers Thursday night in a top-25 SEC Women's basketball matchup. Here's how to watch and everything you need to know.

The Tennessee Lady Vols head to Austin, Texas on Thursday night to take on the No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns. Tennessee is currently (15-3) and (3-3) in conference play. The Vols lost a 1-pt heartbreaker to in-state rival Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday night (71-70). Meanwhile the Longhorns are fresh off a dismantling of the No. 8 ranked Maryland Terrapins, winning (89-51).

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup and how to watch the contest.

How to Watch - Tennessee vs Texas Women's Basketball

Tennessee vs Texas Women's Basketball - Predictions

  • ESPN Matchup Predictor - Texas 88.4% / Tennessee 11.6%
  • Texas last five games: (4-1)
  • Tennessee last five games (2-3)

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.

Home/Women's Basketball