How to Watch Tennessee vs Texas Women's Basketball
The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns play host to the No. 17 ranked Volunteers Thursday night in a top-25 SEC Women's basketball matchup. Here's how to watch and everything you need to know.
The Tennessee Lady Vols head to Austin, Texas on Thursday night to take on the No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns. Tennessee is currently (15-3) and (3-3) in conference play. The Vols lost a 1-pt heartbreaker to in-state rival Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday night (71-70). Meanwhile the Longhorns are fresh off a dismantling of the No. 8 ranked Maryland Terrapins, winning (89-51).
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup and how to watch the contest.
How to Watch - Tennessee vs Texas Women's Basketball
- Gameday: Thursday, January 23rd.
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Tennessee vs Texas Women's Basketball - Predictions
- ESPN Matchup Predictor - Texas 88.4% / Tennessee 11.6%
- Texas last five games: (4-1)
- Tennessee last five games (2-3)
