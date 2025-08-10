Lady Vols Star Ruby Whitehorn Reportedly Arrested Over the Weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers' Women's Basketball program has received some unfortunate news, as one of their players has reportedly been arrested.
The news has started to break on Sunday, as Ruby Whitehorn has allegedly been placed under arrest for burglary and domestic assault for an event that took place on Friday night, according to WVLT 8. She reportedly broke glass and was later in an altercation with a female, who was later chased by Whitehorn after she "kicked in the front door".
Whitehorn's alleged claims was she kicked through the front door to get her property back. She was placed under arrest and is set to appear in court in Tuesday.
Neither individual in this altercation was hurt.
More information has yet to release, and more information is expected to follow.
