SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Tennessee's Path to the Championship
A look at what Tennessee has to do to win the SEC Championship.
The SEC women's basketball tournament tips off on Wednesday with the first game being the Tennessee Volunteers vs the Texas A&M Aggies. The Volunteers enter the tournament as the 9-seed following their home loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. So what does Tennessee's path to a championship look like?
The Aggies finished dead last in the SEC so the Volunteers will be the favorite in their first matchup. The winner of that game will go on to play Vanderbilt on Thursday, who is the 8-seed. The Volunteers lost their regular season matchup against the Commodores, so they will be seeking revenge if they make the second round.
The winner of the second round will move on to play the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks. Dawn Staley and her team are the defending national champs, so a tough matchup for anyone who makes that game needless to say.
If Tennessee defeats South Carolina, they will play the winner of Kentucky and the list of teams between Georgia, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Tennessee lost to Georgia, Kentucky and Oklahoma during the regular season, they did however beat Arkansas.
If Tennessee makes the championship game, they will play the winners from LSU and Texas' side of the bracket. Tennessee lost to both LSU and Texas during the regular season.
It's no secret that the path to the SEC Championship game for the Volunteers is not easy, but it isn't for anyone in the bracket. The conference is one of the deepest in the country and the Volunteers will have their hands full with each and every round.
