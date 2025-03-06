Volunteer Country

SEC Women's Tournament - Tennessee Volunteers Fall to Vanderbilt Commodores

The Tennessee Volunteers lose to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second round of the SEC tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks with Zee Spearman (11) as she and Sara Puckett (1) sub out during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks with Zee Spearman (11) as she and Sara Puckett (1) sub out during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers dominated Texas A&M on Wednesday by a final score of 77-37, but their conference tournament run came to an end on Thursday. Tennessee matched up against Vanderbilt in the second round the Commodores walked away with the win to move on to face South Carolina.

Talaysia Cooper and Jewel Spear both scored 13 points for the Volunteers and Ruby Whitehorn added in 14 off the bench. Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points for the Commodores and Iyana Moore added in 23 as well to lead the way for Vanderbilt.

The Lady Volunteers finished the regular season with a 22-8 record and an 8-8 record in conference play. They now will wait to find out where they are placed in the NCAA Women's tournament and discover what their path to a potential national title looks like.

Last year, the Volunteers made it to the second round of the tournament but ultimately lost to North Carolina State who was a three seed. The Lady Volunteers have been a familiar face in the tournament and they have failed to make the second round of the tournament just one time since 2000 which was in 2019.

