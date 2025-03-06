SEC Women's Tournament - Tennessee Volunteers Fall to Vanderbilt Commodores
The Tennessee Volunteers lose to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second round of the SEC tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers dominated Texas A&M on Wednesday by a final score of 77-37, but their conference tournament run came to an end on Thursday. Tennessee matched up against Vanderbilt in the second round the Commodores walked away with the win to move on to face South Carolina.
Talaysia Cooper and Jewel Spear both scored 13 points for the Volunteers and Ruby Whitehorn added in 14 off the bench. Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points for the Commodores and Iyana Moore added in 23 as well to lead the way for Vanderbilt.
The Lady Volunteers finished the regular season with a 22-8 record and an 8-8 record in conference play. They now will wait to find out where they are placed in the NCAA Women's tournament and discover what their path to a potential national title looks like.
Last year, the Volunteers made it to the second round of the tournament but ultimately lost to North Carolina State who was a three seed. The Lady Volunteers have been a familiar face in the tournament and they have failed to make the second round of the tournament just one time since 2000 which was in 2019.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill