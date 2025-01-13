Sunday Standings: Tennessee Women's Basketball 8th In SEC Standings
The Lady Vols are 8th after a close loss and a dominant win during this week's contests.
Tennessee had a tough loss against the sixth ranked team in the nation however they bounced back earlier in the day to defeat the Razorbacks by 30 points. Elsewhere Mississippi State upset the Oklahoma Sooners and No. 2 South Carolina dominated the Longhorns.
Here are all of the scores from this week.
Thursday, January 9th, 2025
- #6 LSU 89, #16 Tennessee 87
- #2 South Carolina 90, Texas A&M 49
- #15 Kentucky 71, Florida 55
- Ole Miss 87, Vanderbilt 59
- Georgia 74, Missouri 72
- Arkansas 59, Auburn 58
- Mississippi State 81, #10 Oklahoma 77
- #5 Texas 84, #18 Alabama 40
Sunday, January 12th, 2025
- #16 Tennessee 93, Arkansas 63
- #2 South Carolina 67, #5 Texas 50
- Mississippi State 79, Georgia 68
- #15 Kentucky 80, Auburn 61
- Florida 93, Missouri 67
- #18 Alabama 84, Ole Miss 78
- #10 Oklahoma 77, Texas A&M 62
Tennessee dropped in the rankings after a loss earlier in the week but maintained a middle tier ranking after their big win on Sunday.
Below are the full rankings in the SEC.
- #2 South Carolina (16-1) (C: 4-0)
- #15 Kentucky (15-1) (C: 4-0)
- #6 LSU (18-0) (C: 3-0)
- #5 Texas (16-2) (C: 3-1)
- #18 Alabama (16-2) (C: 3-1)
- Mississippi State (15-3) (C: 2-2)
- #10 Oklahoma (14-3) (C: 2-2)
- #16 Tennessee (14-2) (C: 2-2)
- Ole Miss (11-5) (C: 2-2)
- Florida (11-7) (C: 2-2)
- Vanderbilt (14-3) (C: 1-2)
- Georgia (9-9) (C: 1-3)
- Texas A&M (8-8) (C: 1-3)
- Arkansas (8-11) (C: 1-3)
- Missouri (11-8) (C: 0-4)
- Auburn (9-8) (C: 0-4)
