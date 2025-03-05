Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lady Vols Defeats Texas A&M, Advances In The SEC Tournament

Tennessee defeats the Texas A&M Aggies to advance to the second round coming up on Thursday.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell yells directions to her players during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell yells directions to her players during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee defeats the Texas A&M Aggies to advance to the second round coming up on Thursday.

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have advanced past the first round of the SEC conference tournament after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies.

The final score of the game was 77-37 in favor of the Vols, who are set to play Vanderbilt Thursday at 11 AM EST.

Talaysia Cooper was once again the star for the Lady Vols, finishing the game with a team-high 19 points and 9 rebounds. However, all of the Lady Vols contributed to this success as this was one of the best team performances as of late.

Kim Caldwell successfully puts her name in the history books as this is her first conference tournament victory in the SEC. Fans have shown great trust in Caldwell, and she has yet to disappoint in her first season as the Volunteers coach.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball