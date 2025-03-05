Tennessee Lady Vols Defeats Texas A&M, Advances In The SEC Tournament
Tennessee defeats the Texas A&M Aggies to advance to the second round coming up on Thursday.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have advanced past the first round of the SEC conference tournament after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies.
The final score of the game was 77-37 in favor of the Vols, who are set to play Vanderbilt Thursday at 11 AM EST.
Talaysia Cooper was once again the star for the Lady Vols, finishing the game with a team-high 19 points and 9 rebounds. However, all of the Lady Vols contributed to this success as this was one of the best team performances as of late.
Kim Caldwell successfully puts her name in the history books as this is her first conference tournament victory in the SEC. Fans have shown great trust in Caldwell, and she has yet to disappoint in her first season as the Volunteers coach.
