Tennessee Lady Vols Land Nation’s No. 2 Class, Highest Since 2017
The Lady Vols, who own one of the richest traditions in women’s college basketball with eight national championships, are clearly positioning themselves to return to the national spotlight.
The University of Tennessee Lady Vols women's basketball program continues to rebuild its powerhouse reputation, and its latest recruiting haul has delivered a major statement. Under first-year head coach Kim Caldwell, Tennessee has secured its highest-ranked recruiting class since 2017, a group that is already being touted as one of the best in the nation.
Ranked No. 2 nationally according to multiple outlets, including ESPN, the Lady Vols' 2025 class is headlined by an exciting mix of top-tier talent and future stars. Leading the way are twin sisters Mia and Mya Pauldo. Mia, ranked No. 11 in the 2025 class, is a dynamic playmaker with elite defensive instincts and leadership ability. Her twin, Mya, ranked No. 56, brings consistent energy and a strong team-first mentality that makes her a natural connector on the floor.
Joining the Pauldo twins is Deniya Prawl, an explosive wing ranked No. 14 nationally who brings international experience after starring with Canadian youth national teams. Her athleticism and versatility promise to add a dynamic edge to Tennessee’s perimeter play. Jaida Civil, ranked No. 32, provides speed and scoring punch from the guard position. Known for her ability to create offense off the dribble, Civil fits perfectly into Caldwell’s up-tempo system. Rounding out the group is Lauren Hurst, ranked No. 42, a fundamentally sound big guard whose size and versatility give Tennessee multiple lineup options moving forward.
Beyond the individual talent, this recruiting class is historic for other reasons. It marks Kim Caldwell’s first full recruiting cycle at Tennessee and already includes three McDonald’s All-Americans, signaling that elite prospects continue to view Knoxville as a destination program. The Lady Vols, who own one of the richest traditions in women’s college basketball with eight national championships, are clearly positioning themselves to return to the national spotlight.
Landing a class of this caliber sends a clear message: Tennessee is still one of the premier brands in women’s basketball, and under Caldwell’s leadership, the future looks incredibly bright. With the Pauldo twins, Prawl, Civil, and Hurst forming a foundation of elite talent, the Lady Vols are poised to reassert themselves among the nation’s best in the coming years.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava