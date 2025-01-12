Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lady Volunteers Basketball Destroys Arkansas Razorbacks

Tennessee wins on Sunday thanks to Zee Spearman and great defense.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Zee Spearman (11) lines up the basket for the free throw attempt during the NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central on Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Zee Spearman (11) lines up the basket for the free throw attempt during the NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central on Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are back in the win column after a dominant win over the Arkansas Lady Razorbacks.

Tennessee defeated Arkansas on Sunday by a score of 93-63 to pick up their second win of the conference season. They were due something good to happen following losing their last two games by a combined three points.

Zee Spearman was the star for the Lady Vols putting up 18 points in the game. She also had seven rebounds and one assist in the game. She shot 7-9 on the day and 3-3 from three-point land.

Talaysia Cooper led the team in points with 20 points on the day. She also leads the team in points per game at this point in time.

Izzy Higginbottom was the only success story for the Razorbacks scoring 26 points against the Lady Vols on Sunday.

Tennessee will play again Thursday against Mississippi State. That game will be back in Knoxville, Tennessee.

