Tennessee Lady Volunteers Basketball: Tennessee VS LSU Predictions
Tennessee is set to take on the LSU Tigers on Thursday in one of the nation's best games of the year. Tennessee on SI shares their predictions.
Tennessee is set for another big women’s basketball challenge as they face off with the LSU Tigers. The Tigers are entering the game undefeated ranked No. 6 in the nation while the Lady Vols enter the game with one loss ranked No. 16 in the nation.
This is a huge game and a huge rivalry game between two dominant SEC programs that will go to battle.
Tennessee on SI made sure to share their game predictions.
Caleb Sisk: LSU 77, Tennessee 69
“Tennessee is tasked once again with a tough ranked competition inside the conference. The Lady Vols are currently 1-1 in conference play with their loss being to the 9th-ranked Lady Sooners by one point. That loss doesn’t look bad on paper but the Lady Vols were struggling for a major portion of that contest. They did have the opportunity to win the game off of a Sara Puckett three-pointer however the shot did not fall despite being a wide-open look which is just the name of basketball. LSU has been one of the more dominant teams in the past few years and one can anticipate this to carry over through this year as they have already started the season off 17-0. This game will be close and the Tigers will pull away in the end with free throws and good defense.”
Tanner Johnson: LSU 81, Tennessee 75
“The Lady Vols showed they weren’t quite ready for the challenge that Oklahoma presented despite mounting an impressive comeback that fell short. LSU is a bigger challenge that the Lady Vols are also not quite ready for yet. However, this game will be close throughout.”
