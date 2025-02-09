Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lady Volunteers Narrowly Defeated By LSU

Tennessee nearly pulled off a late run but was defeated in the end.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Jewel Spear (0) and forward Favor Ayodele (15) chat during warm-ups before the game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Tennessee guard Jewel Spear (0) and forward Favor Ayodele (15) chat during warm-ups before the game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee nearly pulled off a late run but was defeated in the end.

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers just wrapped up their second game against the LSU Tigers. Tennessee was defeated yet against after having a late-game scoring drought that put the nail in the coffin. Tennessee lost the game 82-77 after hanging around with the Tigers for most of the contest.

Although this looks to be a negative, fans must remember that this is still Kim Caldwell's first season with the Lady Vols as the head coach. Unlike Kellie Harper coached teams, Caldwell has found ways to compete with the top dogs in the NCAA which is a promising sign come March.

Jewel Spear was the star for the Vols scoring 19 points during the game alongside Ruby Whitehorn who finished with 21 points. The real difference maker in the game was Kailyn Gilbert for the Tigers as she scored 23 points against the Tigers.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball