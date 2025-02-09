Tennessee Lady Volunteers Narrowly Defeated By LSU
Tennessee nearly pulled off a late run but was defeated in the end.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers just wrapped up their second game against the LSU Tigers. Tennessee was defeated yet against after having a late-game scoring drought that put the nail in the coffin. Tennessee lost the game 82-77 after hanging around with the Tigers for most of the contest.
Although this looks to be a negative, fans must remember that this is still Kim Caldwell's first season with the Lady Vols as the head coach. Unlike Kellie Harper coached teams, Caldwell has found ways to compete with the top dogs in the NCAA which is a promising sign come March.
Jewel Spear was the star for the Vols scoring 19 points during the game alongside Ruby Whitehorn who finished with 21 points. The real difference maker in the game was Kailyn Gilbert for the Tigers as she scored 23 points against the Tigers.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports