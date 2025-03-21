Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs South Florida March Madness Predictions
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are set to take on the South Florida Bulls on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Tennessee is set for their first March Madness contest as they take on the South Florida Bulls at 8:00 PM EST. The Lady Vols are enteringbthis game with hopes of making a run in the March Madness bracket. The Tennessee Lady Vols are led by Kim Caldwell who has the chance to write her name in the history books by getting what would be her first NCAA Tournament victory as the Vols head coach.
Vols on SI shared their predictions for Tennessee vs South Florida in the first round of March Madness.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 71, USF 66
"The Bulls are no slouch in this tournament and has even been named as the best 12th seed in the tournament. While many may sleep on them because they aren't playing the top dogs like the Lady Vols are, I believe they will come out with a lot of fight in them as they try to make a name for themselves. The Tennessee Lady Volunteers will be too much for the Bulls in this one although the Bulls could very well lead a good portion of this contest."
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 83, USF 70
"Kim Caldwell will get her first NCAA Tournament victory as the head coach of the Lady Vols. Tennessee will avoid the 12-5 upset trap game thanks to its offense being more than the Bulls can handle."
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 67 vs South Florida 57
"The Lady Volunteers had some bumps in the road this season but they also played in a loaded conference. This is also a program that has had an immense amount of succession in the tournament, so I expect them to be on top of their stuff in the first round. In fact, the last time Tennessee didn’t make the second round was in 2019, so I expect a nice early win for the Lady Vols."
