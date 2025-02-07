Tennessee Volunteers PIck Up Massive WIn Over No. 5 UConn Huskies
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team picked up a massive win over UConn on Thursday.
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team has been trying to find their groove this season since conference play started, and they might've just found what they needed on Thursday night. The Lady Vols were matched up against No. 5 UConn and the Volunteers came out on top by a final score of 80-76.
Four out of five starters for the Volunteers scored double digits. Zee Spearman led the way with 16 points, followed by Smara Spencer with 14, Jewel Spear had 11 and Talaysia Cooper had 11. Tennessee out rebounded the huskies 46-34 and found a way to win despite losing the turnover battle 19 to 12. Sarah Strong was the leading scorer for UConn as she finished 18 points.
It was a massive win for Tennessee as they were 0-4 agiainst top 10 going into Thursday night's game. They now have a lot of momentum heading into the back end of the season with games against No. 6 LSU on the road, Auburn at home, Ole Miss at home and No. 23 Alabama at home coming up.
Not only did they get a major resume boost which will help them during selection for the NCAA tournament, but it also gave them a boost a confidence at a curcial time.
