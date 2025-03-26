Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Miss the Elite Eight Due to Loss in SEC Battle
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to miss the elite eight due to a loss to the Texas Longhorns.
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team is set to play their game on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET against the Texas Longhorns. It will be a battle to decide who gets to claim 'UT' and the winner of the game will advance to the elite eight in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The Longhorns certainly feel like the favorite heading into this one, with Texas being the higher seed, but what do the experts think about the matchup? Well, ESPN released their predictions on the matchup and there isn't a lot of belief in the Volunteers to get the job done.
Tennessee vs Texas Predictions via ESPN
Adelson: Tennessee 77, Texas 76
Andrews: Texas 70, Tennessee 63
Barnes: Texas 68, Tennessee 60
Creme: Texas 75, Tennessee 70
Pelton: Texas 81, Tennessee 69
Philippou: Texas 78, Tennessee 72
Voepel: Texas 66, Tennessee 62
Charlie Creme. did however detail why Tennessee would win this game.
"The Lady Vols can simply outshoot the Longhorns -- not necessarily more accurately but in sheer volume," Creme wrote. "Tennessee makes only 32.9% of its 3-pointers but shoots more than all but two teams in the country and makes the second-most of those shots. Texas does not have the willingness, or the firepower, to compete in that area. If the Lady Vols can cash in from deep enough times, the Longhorns might not be able to make enough 2-pointers to compensate."
