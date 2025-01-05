Volunteer Country

Tennessee Women's Basketball Falls Short To Oklahoma Sooners

The Lady Vols were defeated by the Oklahoma Lady Sooners on Sunday. This is the first loss in Kim Caldwell's Tennessee coaching career.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell during the NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell during the NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee’s Women’s basketball team took on the Oklahoma Sooners team. This was the second SEC contest for the Lady Vols and it didn’t go as planned. Tennessee lost to the Sooners by a score of 87-86. The Lady Vols were down big before coming back. Sara Puckett missed the game-winning shot which ended the game.

The Lady Vols defeated the Lady Aggies on Thursday before today’s game. The Lady Vols were undefeated and ranked 15th while they were taking on the 15th-ranked Lady Sooners.

Tennessee was led through this game by Jewel Spear who had 25 points on the day. Spear is a very talented guard who has helped Tennessee all season long with her pure talent and playmaking ability.

Oklahoma was led by Raegan Beers who had 13 points on the day. Every player contributed and defeated the Lady Vols in a very respectable team fashion.

The Lady Vols will have their hands full as they take on the LSU Lady Tigers on Thursday. This will be a key matchup to the top-25 rankings as the Tigers are undefeated at this moment.

