Tennessee Women's Basketball Falls Short To Oklahoma Sooners
The Lady Vols were defeated by the Oklahoma Lady Sooners on Sunday. This is the first loss in Kim Caldwell's Tennessee coaching career.
Tennessee’s Women’s basketball team took on the Oklahoma Sooners team. This was the second SEC contest for the Lady Vols and it didn’t go as planned. Tennessee lost to the Sooners by a score of 87-86. The Lady Vols were down big before coming back. Sara Puckett missed the game-winning shot which ended the game.
The Lady Vols defeated the Lady Aggies on Thursday before today’s game. The Lady Vols were undefeated and ranked 15th while they were taking on the 15th-ranked Lady Sooners.
Tennessee was led through this game by Jewel Spear who had 25 points on the day. Spear is a very talented guard who has helped Tennessee all season long with her pure talent and playmaking ability.
Oklahoma was led by Raegan Beers who had 13 points on the day. Every player contributed and defeated the Lady Vols in a very respectable team fashion.
The Lady Vols will have their hands full as they take on the LSU Lady Tigers on Thursday. This will be a key matchup to the top-25 rankings as the Tigers are undefeated at this moment.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Mike Matthews Returns to Tennessee Football after Previously Entering Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Set To Host Florida State WR Malik Benson
- Tennessee Basketball Target Zyree Collins Schedules Official Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Miles Kitselman Returns to Tennessee for Fifth Season After New NCAA Ruling
- Tennessee Baseball Star Traded To Philadelphia Phillies
- Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech
- Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Fourth Straight Week
- Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Stays True To The Vols Amid Rumors And Reports
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports