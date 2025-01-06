2 Ex Texas Longhorns Announce Commitments Out of NCAA Transfer Portal
Two former Texas Longhorns officially found new homes as the transfer portal continues to provide fresh talent ahead of the 2025 season.
Defensive back Jalen Catalon signed with the Missouri Tigers on Sunday after spending one season with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels. This will be the fourth team of his college career following his start at Arkansas before transferring to Texas for the 2023 season and transferring once more to UNLV.
In similar fashion, wide receiver Agiye Hall announced his commitment to Sacramento State the same day, transferring into his fourth school within four years. Hall was recruited by Alabama in 2021 and transferred to Texas in 2022, spending one year with the Longhorns until he left for UCF, but he has not seen any action in two years.
Catalon had an impressive season with UNLV, recording 96 tackles, five for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, five interceptions and four pass break-ups across 13 games. He received 2024 All-Mountain West Conference honors for his position at safety after helping lead the Rebels to the Mountain West Championship game and a victory over Cal in the Art of Sport LA Bowl.
During his time at Texas, Catalon didn't see the field too much due to injury, having just 17 tackles and one forced fumble on the season, quickly going from starter to sidelined. He now looks to bring crucial experience to revive a thin Mizzou secondary.
Hall saw even less game time with the Longhorns, playing in three games with one reception for seven yards. But rather than seeing less production due to injury, Hall had fallen into trouble prior to the 2022 season, facing an indefinite suspension from head coach Steve Sarkisian and a criminal mischief arrest. He was previously suspended during his rookie season at Alabama for violating team rules and has since dealt with other legal matters that kept him from playing football in 2023-2024.
Sacramento State could be a promising choice for Hall, especially with the team's new head coach Brennan Marion already being familiar with Hall, as Marion served as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Texas in 2022.
