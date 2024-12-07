Longhorns Country

Nick Saban Breaks Down Adjustments Texas Needs to Make vs Georgia in SEC Championship

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban had some thoughts for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday morning.

Matt Galatzan

Former Alabama Football Coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban on the set of ESPN's College Game Day, at the University of Texas on the South Mall, ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, Oct. 19, 2024.
Former Alabama Football Coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban on the set of ESPN's College Game Day, at the University of Texas on the South Mall, ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, Oct. 19, 2024.
ATLANTA - The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off in the SEC Championship, in what could be the rematch of the year in college football.

And after being embarrassed in their previous matchup, the Longhorns are hoping to make a statement and win the SEC in their first year in the conference in one fell swoop.

Last time these two teams took the field, the Bulldogs won 30-15 in Austin, taking a 23-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Throughout that game, Georgia sacked Quinn Ewers seven times, and had more than 10 tackles for loss.

So what does Texas need to do to avoid a similar result in Atlanta?

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban broke down the film, and gave his thoughts on what adjustments Texas should make vs. the Bulldogs.

According to Saban, a good majority of the adjustments begin with Quinn Ewers, who was not at his best in the first matchup.

Saban believes Ewers needs to do a better job of recognizing what the Bulldogs are doing in terms of coverages and disguising pressures, as well as communication with his offensive line.

He also believes the Longhorns need to simply do a better job of protecting the quarterback. Last time out, the Georgia pass rush completely outmatched a Texas offensive line that was lauded as one of the best in the country.

Since then, the Longhorns front has improved greatly. However, they could also be without their top offensive tackle in Kelvin Banks, who will be a game time decision.

Either way, the Texas offense will have a tall task ahead of it going against one of the best defensive minds in the sport.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer's Association of America.

