Ohio State Could Be Forced to Treat Texas WR Cam Coleman Like Jeremiah Smith

It only took about two-and-a-half quarters of football for Cam Coleman to establish himself as the premier outside threat for the Texas Longhorns. In fact, you could argue it only took him about four offensive plays to do it.

If the Ohio State Buckeyes want to sweep three games in just as many years against Texas, they’ll have to come prepared for Coleman — which may be easier considering who the Buckeyes secondary has to line up across from during each practice.

But even if Matt Patricia’s defense can find a way to contain Coleman, that may just open up other opportunities for the Longhorns' offense.

How Ohio State Stops Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

The Buckeyes have two elite outside cornerbacks in Devin Sanchez and Jermaine Mathews Jr. — and neither one’s confidence is in question.

Their biggest advantage is the opportunity to practice against the best receiver in college football, something Sanchez claims has already paid off entering his sophomore season.

"Going against him made me realize I can go out here and guard anybody in the country, because obviously he's the best receiver in the country," Sanchez said about practicing against Jeremiah Smith.

Ohio State knows firsthand how a receiver of Smith’s caliber can dictate a defense, and Coleman may force the Buckeyes to give him similar consideration.

Part of what may give the Buckeyes a leg up against the Longhorns is their pass rush.

Sarkisian went to work over the offseason in an attempt to build up an offensive line that often hampered Arch Manning. While the line has seen serious improvement, there’s still a big question mark at left guard.

Against Texas State, Dylan Sikorski and Laurence Seymore saw a nearly even split of snaps. While neither one allowed a pressure, the Buckeyes offer a far more difficult challenge. And without an established starter at the position, Ohio State could wreak havoc on Manning.

But if that doesn’t work for them, Patricia may be able to tilt coverage toward Coleman. While that doesn’t necessarily mean doubling him off the line of scrimmage, it could come in the form of safety help or bracketed coverage, which Patricia has shown he can easily disguise pre-snap.

However, that may end up being more of a hindrance than a help against a stacked receiving corps.

What Attention on Cam Coleman Does for Texas

The biggest beneficiary of extra attention on Coleman will be Ryan Wingo.

Patricia’s defensive philosophy of primarily running zone coverage could play into Wingo's strengths. Combine that with isolated matchups due to extra attention on Coleman, and Wingo could repeat his performance against Texas State.

Having two receivers who can easily stretch the field also opens up opportunities underneath in the middle of the field.

That’s where Emmett Mosley V comes in.

If Ohio State rotates a safety toward Coleman and remains conscious of Wingo vertically, Mosley V becomes a key safety valve for Manning out of the slot.

The Buckeyes don’t just have to account for Wingo and Coleman; they have to maintain the integrity of the entire coverage.

Manning will have to diagnose Patricia’s rotations quickly and consistently find the matchup Ohio State leaves exposed.

If Manning can do that, Texas will have a far easier time pushing the ball down the field compared to last season.

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