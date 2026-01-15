Resetting The Board For Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Targets

The Texas Longhorns still seem to be in the market for what remains as one of their biggest needs heading into the 2026 season.

After a year filled with frustrating offensive line performances, head coach Steve Sarkisian and company continue to look for reinforcements across the Longhorns' offensive line, even after the retentions of left tackle Trevor Goosby and center Connor Robertson, as well as the additions of Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski and Texas A&M transfer Jonte Newman.

With holes remaining specifically at the guard spots, here are five offensive linemen to keep an eye on for the Longhorns out of the transfer portal:

Jordan Seaton - Colorado

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The IMG Academy product entered the portal earlier this week and became the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 player overall in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Arriving at Deion Sanders' program as a true freshman, Seaton earned the left tackle spot and started all 13 games as the blindside protector for Shadeur Sanders in 2024. He earned Freshman All-American honors and was named an All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention, and followed that up with an All-Big 12 second team campaign in 2025 and was a quarterfinalist for the Lombardi Award.

Seaton would be the ideal acquisition to pair with Goosby at the tackle position in Austin, and Texas has reportedly been in the mix since he entered the portal.

Tellek Lockette - Texas State

Lockette redshirted his senior season, playing in just four games due to injury, after being named a First Team Preseason All Sun Belt Selection. Now, he is using the transfer portal to decide where he will spend his final collegiate year.

In 2024, Lockette started all 13 games at right guard for the Bobcats after transferring from UL Monroe. As a Warhawk, the Miami native started all 12 games in 2023 and played in eight games as a true freshman.

Sources have told Texas Longhorns On SI that communications have been quiet between Lockette and the Longhorns, and nothing is imminent. But the Texas State transfer could be an offensive lineman to watch in the portal.

Jordan Church - Louisville

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Nate Kurisky (85) and offensive lineman Jordan Church (74) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another right guard, Church, entered the portal on Wednesday, per On3's Pete Nakos, after one season at Louisville. He began his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic, redshirting his first year before starting all 12 games in the 2024 campaign.

As a Cardinal in 2025, Church made just four starts but appeared in all 13 of Louisville's games. He gave up only one sack and 13 pressures across 286 pass blocking snaps, according to Louisville Cardinals On SI, and was expected to have a starting role in the program next season.

With Texas' current shortage of experience at guard, the fit between Church and the Longhorns could be there and result in Austin being a great destination for his redshirt junior season.

Mason Barton - Jackson State

Barton is set to visit Texas on Thursday, per On3's Pete Nakos, a positive indication for the Longhorns' odds to land the FCS offensive tackle transfer.

The West Memphis, Arkansas, native showed positional versatility in his time at Jackson State, where he recorded over 900 snaps across his freshman and sophomore seasons. At 6-6 and 315 pounds, Barton has the size to thrive at the Power Four level and could prove to be a nice piece on the Longhorns' offensive line in the situation that he commits.

Calib Perez - UAB

The former Duke lineman entered the transfer portal after two seasons at UAB, during which he played in 14 games. Though having struggled with injuries in his career, Perez has allowed no sacks in 388 pass-blocking snaps, per 247Sports, and has one year of eligibility remaining.

A commitment to the Longhorns would give Perez a homecoming to the Lone Star State in his final year of college football, with the veteran lineman being from Pearland, Texas.